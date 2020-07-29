Police investigating contravention of lockdown rules at Mlangeni house

Gauteng police said on Wednesday they were investigating whether a gathering at the home of struggle stalwart and Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni breached lockdown laws.

Saps confirmed that a case had been opened into whether the gathering outside Mlangeni's Soweto home on Tuesday had breached the Disaster Management Act, which prohibits large public gatherings and limits to 50 the number of people allowed at funerals.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the investigation came after the police were inundated with complaints about Tuesday’s gathering, in which Mlangeni’s body was brought back home ahead of his funeral on Wednesday.