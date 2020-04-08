'I regret the incident and I am deeply sorry for my actions,' - Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises

“I regret the incident and I am deeply sorry for my actions,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said in a video posted on social media.

“I hope that the President and South Africans will find it in their hearts to forgive me,” she said.

“The President has put me on special with immediate effect. I undertake to abide by the conditions of the special leave.”

President Ramaphosa placed her on two-months special leave after she violated the lockdown rules which were put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus by visiting a friend for lunch.

A photo of her lunching with ANC NEC member Mduduzi Manana caused an uproar on social media with people questioning whether rules only applied to a few.