Khekhe paid for Bozwana hit, accused tells court

One of the men accused of killing North West businessman Wandile Bozwana yesterday implicated Mamelodi's feared taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela in the murder.



In a confession statement admitted as evidence in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Sipho Patrick Hudla detailed how he and his co-accused followed Bozwana before shooting him dead in October 2015...