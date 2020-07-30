South Africa

Khekhe paid for Bozwana hit, accused tells court

By Tankiso Makhetha - 30 July 2020 - 08:08

One of the men accused of killing North West businessman Wandile Bozwana yesterday implicated Mamelodi's feared taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela in the murder.

In a confession statement admitted as evidence in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Sipho Patrick Hudla detailed how he and his co-accused followed Bozwana before shooting him dead in October 2015...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue..



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X