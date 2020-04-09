Law dared to act over Ndabeni-Abraham's deed

Ordinary South Africans have been arrested and fined while some complained of brutality at the hands of police and the military for violating lockdown rules.

On Tuesday night, Ramaphosa summoned Ndabeni-Abrahams to explain herself and decided to put her on special leave and also directed her to apologise after he said he was "unmoved" by her reasons for having visited Manana.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo would not be drawn into commenting on whether charges would be pursued against her. I am saying I can't confirm that now, just let the law take its course as the president said. Whatever it is that needs to be communicated will be communicated," Naidoo said.

Although Ndabeni-Abrahams has apologised, the EFF believes she should also be removed from her position as minister and that the special leave she was placed on is "a slap on the wrist".

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo laid criminal charges against her at Douglasdale police station in Fourways yesterday.

"Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be removed from cabinet if the integrity of this national lockdown is to be maintained and the rule of law is to be taken seriously," Pambo said. "There is no logical explanation for her to be treated with kid gloves while the masses of our people are subjected to the full might of the law."

He said they were also calling for an investigation into claims by Manana that her visit to his home was related to the fight against coronavirus.

Manana, through his foundation, claimed that Ndabeni-Abrahams was there to collect protective equipment.

"It is concerning that a sitting minister can be summoned to a home of an individual for donations while there are existing structures and mechanisms that coordinate donor efforts towards combating Covid-19," Pambo said.