Police shooting of taxi theft suspects under investigation by Ipid

A shootout between police and alleged taxi thieves, during which three people were killed, is under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Two Parkview police officers were patrolling on Saturday when they allegedly "spotted the suspects stealing a minibus".

"It is alleged one of the suspects pointed a gun towards the police officers when they approached their vehicle and then drove away."

A shootout ensued, and three suspects were shot dead. One suspect was arrested.