Kenya arrests two police officers after 'shooting incident'

Kenya's national police service has arrested two police officers and opened an investigation after "a shooting incident" in the eastern county of Garissa, the police service said on Sunday.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), a body set up to investigate cases of police brutality, has also sent its investigators to Garissa, it said late on Saturday.

The national police service said two officers had been arrested "over a shooting incident at Soko Ng'ombe market within Garissa Township" and that the inspector general had ordered an investigation.