Mbali Zantsi done with boxing this year

Internationally renowned female promoter Mbali "Don Queen" Zantsi has vehemently ruled out even the slightest chance of seeing her Showtime Boxing Promotion staging a tournament this year.

Zantsi, who staged the first female professional boxing tournament in 2007 in Durban where Noni "She Bee Stingin' Tenge and Unathi "African Queen" Myekeni made their pro debuts, usually is not seen early in the year.

She had over the years made sure that in August, SA's Women's Month, she stages a women's tournament

This year, however, Zantsi, whose commitment to women boxing earned her the Women in Sport award twice with G-Sport Magazine, said the boxing fraternity must count her out this year.

"It is a definite no for me this year," she said, citing danger to human life that is posed by the coronavirus.

"For me 2020 is gone. If I could I would not count this year in years of living."

Zantsi, who counts the WBF promoter of the year (2015/16) and Boxing SA's 2016 chairperson's award among her numerous accolades, says she is taking her time to reflect until this pandemic blows are over.