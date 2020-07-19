Two killed, seven wounded in shooting in cargo area outside OR Tambo airport

Two men were shot dead and seven others wounded in an alleged robbery at the cargo area outside OR Tambo Airport in Kempton Park on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly before 2pm to find several local authorities already in attendance.

“On closer inspection, medics found several men, believed to be suspects, lying inside and outside the premises.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the patients and found that two men had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. Seven other men were assessed and found to have sustained gunshot wounds, leaving them in moderate to serious conditions,” said Meiring.

The victims were treated for their injuries and transported under the supervision of local authorities to a nearby hospital, he added.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”