Two die in Marabastad taxi shooting

Two people have been killed and two others wounded in taxi shooting Marabastad.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the shooting took place at the Marabastad taxi rank in Pretoria about 5am on Thursday.

“It is alleged that the four victims who are taxi drivers were sitting inside a minibus taxi when unknown suspects fired shots at them. The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage. Two cases of murder and two cases of attempted murder have been opened for investigation.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in arresting the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via My SAPS App,” Masondo said.

The shooting come just a week after the National Taxi Alliance and South African National Taxi Council in Gauteng signed an agreement in which they committed themselves to end violence in the industry.

Gauteng MEC of transport Jacob Mamabolo brought these associations into the deal also to usher in era in which the taxi industry can be mordenised and function without violence.

Violence has been a problem in the taxi industry for decades with no solution found. Just before the lockdown began, Justice Jeremiah Shongwe had begun listening to evidence in a commission set up by the provincial government to investigate taxi violence.

Earlier this month, the North Gauteng High Court granted Mamabolo an order to dissolve the Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association executive committee, following a spate of violence, unrest and instability in the township. Mamabolo approached the court after taxi violence in the area claimed 19 lives.