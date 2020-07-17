Stop corruption, chaos and honour Mandela's legacy

It was at a huge cost for Nelson Mandela and other leaders of his generation to rise and challenge a callous, but formidable state such as apartheid SA.

Through his selfless effort, he managed to build a democratic, nonracial and free SA.

As we celebrate Mandela month, it is prudent to have a cursory glance at the life and times of this iconic statesman.

When the ANC came to power in 1994, and during the period of Mandela's presidency, it occupied the high moral ground. Unfortunately this cannot be said of the present leadership, and this constitutes a tragedy.

Most of South Africans have been appalled by the conduct and behaviour of MPs during the State of the Nation Address.

Parliament degenerated into a circus with speakers trading insults and the presiding officers appearing inept in an attempt to control unruly members and giving irrational ruling which exacerbate the pandemonium.

Mandela's presidency, although it was short, was indeed a golden age. He bequeathed to us an inestimable legacy of moral integrity and selfless service.