Khanyi Mbau, Loyiso Bala & other celebs pay tribute to Zindzi Mandela

It’s been a very difficult start to the week for many South Africans after hearing of the untimely passing of struggle icon Zindzi Mandela. The 59-year-old poet and South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark passed away on Monday in Johannesburg.

Being the youngest of the Madiba daughters, Zindzi lived her life with a kind of power and courage that is nothing short of admirable. Tributes continue to pour in on social media as many civilians, organisations and some of our fave celebs convey their condolences to the Mandela family and share how she touched their lives.

Here are some celebs who took to their social media to pay tribute to the fallen icon.