Khanyi Mbau, Loyiso Bala & other celebs pay tribute to Zindzi Mandela
It’s been a very difficult start to the week for many South Africans after hearing of the untimely passing of struggle icon Zindzi Mandela. The 59-year-old poet and South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark passed away on Monday in Johannesburg.
Being the youngest of the Madiba daughters, Zindzi lived her life with a kind of power and courage that is nothing short of admirable. Tributes continue to pour in on social media as many civilians, organisations and some of our fave celebs convey their condolences to the Mandela family and share how she touched their lives.
Here are some celebs who took to their social media to pay tribute to the fallen icon.
Basetsana Khumalo took to social media to express her hope that Zindzi may rest in the same power with which she lived.
While death brings with it an unfathomable pain, musician Nandi Madida expressed contentment at the fact that Zindzi and her mother, Winnie Mandela are now reunited, adding that she hoped for their legacy to be honoured.
Reminiscing on the good old times, singer Loyiso Bala highlighted how Zindzi was always loving and kind towards him and his entire family.
The late icon even invited the family of singers to perform at her 50th birthday celebration, with the two also sharing a moment in London at Zindzi’s book launch.
Television and radio presenter Penny Lebyane shared a beautiful vintage image of Zindzi as a youth activist.
Known for being outspoken, Khanyi Mbau recognised a fellow mbokodo in a post where she paid tribute to the late icon whose courage she admired.
While songstress Simphiwe Dana expressed how this particular death was hard for her to comprehend and accept, she commended Zindzi for being fearless until the very end.