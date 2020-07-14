Playing piano, road trips in her purple Beetle: Mandla bids farewell to Zindzi Mandela

Mandla Mandela has penned a fond farewell to Zindziswa “Zindzi” Mandela, who died at the age of 59 on Monday, revealing personal anecdotes of his relationship with her.

“Death has snatched another member of our family too soon and left a gaping chasm of pain in the wake of her passing,” the Mvezo chief and ANC MP shared on Instagram. “We shall always treasure fond memories of her as a feisty, fearless and proud freedom fighter in her own right.”

The youngest daughter of his grandfather, Nelson Mandela, and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, he said Zindzi was very close to his father Makgatho Mandela in the wake of her own father's incarceration.

“My father acted as a father figure to her in this difficult time.

“My earliest and fondest childhood recollection of her was my mispronunciation of her name and I called her Zinjisha, much to everyone's amusement.

“I have fond memories of the ride to Brandfort in her purple Beetle to visit Mam Winnie.”

Mandla said Zindzi and his father were also instrumental in arranging his visit to Pollsmoor Prison to meet his grandfather, Madiba, for the first time. “I am eternally indebted as this marked an important milestone in my life and the genesis of my political education at a tender young age.”