Scourge of our times is gaining a face and it's of people we love

From then on, she was established in the hearts and minds of many. In later years, I was to visit the Mandela home in Orlando where I interviewed Zindzi and her mother for the London-based New African magazine. She was not a close friend of mine, but having interacted with her, I was highly moved by her death.

The day after her death, I received another blow: a friend and a colleague had also died that morning.

Zamile Gantana was a larger than life character - both figuratively and physically.

The timbre of his laughter was so moving that you could almost hear objects rattling from where they were sitting.

I'm exaggerating, of course, but you get the picture. He was simply effervescent. I first met Gantana in 2018 when I was introduced to members of the Isango Ensemble, the Cape Town-based theatre company that had adapted my novel Dancing the Death Drill for the stage.

We hit it off immediately, mainly because as the eldest member of the cast he was closer to me in age.

Gantana joined the theatre company in 2010, appearing in a number of productions including uCarmen eKhayelitsha, which was later made into a movie.

In his role as a Mpondo chief in the adaptation of my book, he excelled. The production was performed at the Royal Opera House in London in 2019 - and I was fortunate to be invited to their performance in Bergen, Norway, in May last year.

That was the last time I saw Gantana. Now he is gone, thanks to Covid-19. He tested positive after having attended his own mother's funeral in Kimberley recently.

Zindzi, too, was claimed by the same ogre. The scourge of our times is gaining a face.

And the face is that of those who are close to us, the people we love.