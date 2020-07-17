WATCH LIVE | Zindzi Mandela is laid to rest
Zindziswa “Zindzi” Nobutho Mandela, the youngest daughter of apartheid stalwarts Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, is being laid to rest on Friday.
The former ambassador to Denmark died on Monday, July 13 2020.
She will be buried next to her mother at the Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg.
