Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19: report

She was the youngest daughter of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela. She was raised in Soweto and educated in SA and Swaziland.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that Mandla Mandela had penned a moving farewell to Zindzi.

“Death has snatched another member of our family too soon and left a gaping chasm of pain in the wake of her passing,” the Mvezo chief and ANC MP shared on Instagram.

“We shall always treasure fond memories of her as a feisty, fearless and proud freedom fighter in her own right.”

-TimesLIVE