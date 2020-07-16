South Africa

Zindzi Mandela to be buried next to mom Winnie

By Iavan Pijoos - 16 July 2020 - 08:14
The cause of Zindzi Mandela's death has not yet been confirmed.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Zindzi Mandela will be buried next to her mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Bishop Gary Rivas, who will also be part of the service, told TimesLIVE the funeral for Zindzi will start at 7am on Friday at the Fourways Memorial Park.

“She will be laid to rest next to her mom.”

Rivas confirmed that Zindzi tested positive for Covid-19 on the day she died.

Zondwa Mandela, son of the former SA ambassador to Denmark, told Full View on SABC that she had tested positive for Covid-19 but it remained unclear if this was the cause of her death.

The family are awaiting autopsy results.

She was the youngest daughter of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela. She was raised in Soweto and educated in SA and Swaziland.

