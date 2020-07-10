VBS former boss loses another court bid to save his assets

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed an application by former VBS Bank chief executive Andile Ramavhunga and his wife, Zanele, who wanted leave to appeal a sequestration order.

This week the SCA dismissed the Ramavhunga's last-ditch and desperate attempt to hang on to their assets, paving the way for their property to be seized and sold on auction.

The couple has been fending off attempts to sequestrate them for more than two years.

Following large-scale looting and the subsequent collapse of VBS Mutual Bank early in 2018, the bank’s curator, Anoosh Rooplal, launched a high court application to sequestrate all the disgraced financial institution’s former executives.

Ramavhunga was placed under provisional sequestration in August 2018. The order was made final in August last year but the couple appealed it a month later.

In October last year, the high court dismissed the application.