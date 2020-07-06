Former VBS Bank CFO Phillip Truter says he'll plead guilty

The former CFO of VBS Mutual Bank, Phillip Truter, on Monday morning indicated he intended to plead guilty to the charges he faces.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said Truter, the eighth suspect arrested in the VBS saga, appeared in the commercial crimes court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

Truter, who was arrested at the weekend, was in Covid-19 quarantine when his seven co-accused were arrested.