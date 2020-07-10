Soldiers brand Covid-19 camp in KZN a nightmare

"He emphasised that people from outside KZN must start to travel from Wednesday 24th of June 2020 to their respective provinces as it is the end of our call-up, without testing," Dada said in the letter.

"I personally asked him what if we are infected. He said there is no way that we can be infected, all of us.

"His exact words: 'we will cross that bridge when we get there'."

The supposed bridge was to be crossed after they had all returned to their homes.

Her colleague, who opted to remain anonymous but has also tested positive, said that the base commander refused to allow them to go get tested and used his own criteria to decide that only nine of the 32 personnel in the camp must be quarantined.

"We were scheduled to leave the following week and in a panic we asked, 'but commander, don't you think it is advisable to quarantine the whole camp?' He said he would not do such a thing because there is no way 32 people could have had contact with the person who tested positive," the colleague said.

According to Dada, they all went to get tested, against their commander's wishes, but were told to immediately vacate the base while they awaited their results.