Nearly 50 KZN schools still haven't opened, two close with Covid-19 cases

At least 46 schools are yet to open in KwaZulu-Natal, while two others have been closed just a day after reopening due to teachers testing positive for Covid-19.

This was revealed by premier Sihle Zikalala on the sidelines of a visit to Ohlange High School in Inanda, Durban, on Tuesday.

“On the first day [Monday], eight districts opened without any challenge. By Sunday we said we were ready, with the exception of 104 schools. That number has since been reduced to 46, more schools have since opened than we anticipated,” he said.

While two of these schools are in eThekwini, Zikalala said most of them are in rural districts such as uMkhanyakude, Zululand and uThukela.