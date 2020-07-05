South Africa

SANDF nurses, doctors arrive in Eastern Cape to bolster Covid-19 fight

By Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi - 05 July 2020 - 15:04
SANDF medics arrived in Port Elizabeth on Sunday with the aim of bolstering resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: HeraldLIVE/Fredlin Adriaan

The defence force has deployed 52 health care workers to the Eastern Cape.

They were deployed after Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane admitted last week that the province was overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases and needed reinforcements, reports HeraldLIVE.

SA Military Health Services head Zola Dabula confirmed that the deployment was a direct result of the premier’s request, saying the military was always on standby.

“We had a discussion with the department of health and they told us about their red or hot spots, and we have provided the personnel, but the province will decide which hospitals they will assign our members to,” Dabula said.

The group, which arrived on Sunday at the Army Support Base in Nelson Mandela Bay, includes 35 military nurses, 12 doctors and five clinical associates.

The group will be placed in 14 days’ isolation before beginning work.

— HeraldLIVE

