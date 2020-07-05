SANDF nurses, doctors arrive in Eastern Cape to bolster Covid-19 fight

“We had a discussion with the department of health and they told us about their red or hot spots, and we have provided the personnel, but the province will decide which hospitals they will assign our members to,” Dabula said.

The group, which arrived on Sunday at the Army Support Base in Nelson Mandela Bay, includes 35 military nurses, 12 doctors and five clinical associates.

The group will be placed in 14 days’ isolation before beginning work.

— HeraldLIVE