SANDF nurses, doctors arrive in Eastern Cape to bolster Covid-19 fight
The defence force has deployed 52 health care workers to the Eastern Cape.
They were deployed after Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane admitted last week that the province was overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases and needed reinforcements, reports HeraldLIVE.
SA Military Health Services head Zola Dabula confirmed that the deployment was a direct result of the premier’s request, saying the military was always on standby.
SA Military Health Service deploys to support the Eastern Cape Health Department in the fight against COVID-19.https://t.co/xfWqXhsKky— SA National Defence Force (@SANDFCorpEvents) July 5, 2020
SA National Defence Force, your partner in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.#sandf#OpsNOTLELA#CoronavirusInSA#COVID19SA
“We had a discussion with the department of health and they told us about their red or hot spots, and we have provided the personnel, but the province will decide which hospitals they will assign our members to,” Dabula said.
The group, which arrived on Sunday at the Army Support Base in Nelson Mandela Bay, includes 35 military nurses, 12 doctors and five clinical associates.
The group will be placed in 14 days’ isolation before beginning work.
— HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.