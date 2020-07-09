Tribunal judge slams SIU's 'scanty' case for stopping pension payment to former NW health head

The Special Tribunal will pass judgment on Friday in an application by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to halt a pension payout to former North West health department head Dr Thabo Andrew Lekalakala.

The SIU asked the tribunal, during a virtual application on Thursday, to halt the payment of about R2m due to an investigation into Lekalakala. The SIU said the investigation was at an advanced stage but was not finalised because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lekalakala's legal representative argued that no case had been made for withholding the pension after his dismissal in January.

Tribunal judge Thina Siwendu expressed dissatisfaction with the case presented by the SIU.

Siwendu said though the SIU said Lekalakala was disciplined by his employer and later dismissed, what she found lacking in the application presented to the tribunal was detail about the allegations against Lekalakala.

She said the SIU should have informed the tribunal as to what the findings of the disciplinary action were.

“We are not privy to what is going on. Give us the facts to enable the tribunal to ... grant the relief you seek,” Siwendu said.