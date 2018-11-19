Gupta-linked North West health boss free to return to work

A North West head of department who was suspended and then forced to take a special leave says he was not ready to go back to work.

Dr Thabo Lekalakala, who was suspended because of his alleged involvement in the Mediosa contract, said on Monday he will first assess what was in store for him.

Lekalakala was suspended in April after the National Health, Allied and Workers Union called for his removal. Union members said at the time they refused to be led by someone linked with spending millions of rand on a mobile clinic while the department did not pay their bonuses.

Asked whether everything was in order for his return to work, Lekalakala said he was not ready.

“I want to do some back office stuff first so that I am clear what is going on," said Lekalakala. “I want to know what is in store first because planning something in my head without knowing what’s prevailing will not make sense."