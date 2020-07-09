South Africa

WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape

By Aron Hyman - 09 July 2020 - 14:01

Two trucks were  blown over by strong winds in the Western Cape on Thursday as the first of two storms made landfall.

Western Cape police chief Kenny Africa confirmed that a video showing a stationary truck being blown over on the road between Villiersdorp and Worcester was authentic.

He said gales had also caused traffic disruptions in Cape Town on the N2 near the Baden Powell Drive turn-off where a truck was blown over and was still lying.

“There are also heavy sandstorms at the Theewaterskloof Dam obscuring the roads between Villiersdorp and Grabouw,” said Africa.

While rain had started falling in Cape Town on Thursday morning, the Boland and Overberg regions of the Western Cape were experiencing dry but windy conditions.

