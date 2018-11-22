Reinstated North West health boss suspended again

North West health department has suspended head of department Dr Thabo Lekalakala for the second time, saying his presence at work will interfere with the smooth running of the disciplinary process.

Lekalakala has been charged with procurement irregularities for his involvement in the Gupta-linked Mediosa company and misrepresentation of facts after he stated that he had worked as chief director.

According to reports, he had paid Mediosa R30m upfront for a mobile clinic.

These were however part of the charges levelled against Lekalakala when he was first suspended in April.

He was then returned to work a day after his suspension lapsed, and then placed on special leave.

On Monday, Lekalakala showed up at work ready to tackle his duties only to be confronted with resentment from the workers who wanted him fired.