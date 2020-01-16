North West health department head fired over Gupta-linked payments

The North West government confirmed on Thursday that its head of health, Thabo Lekalakala, who was accused of entering into fraudulent contracts with Gupta-linked company Mediosa, had been fired.

“The outcome follows the disciplinary hearing that has been ongoing since 2018 [which] dictates that Dr Lekalakala is guilty on five charges against him. He faced allegations of gross misconduct,” said the office of premier Job Mokgoro.

“In the light of the verdict presented before the premier by the presiding officer, the premier has taken a decision to dismiss Dr Lekalakala from employment,” said a statement from Mokgoro’s office.

The disciplinary revolved around payments to Mediosa.

In December, Lekalakala, who at the time was under suspension, appeared in the Molopo magistrate’s court in connection with allegedly fraudulent Gupta appointments.