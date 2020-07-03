Mpumalanga has recorded a total of 730 cases since the national lockdown began

Since the start of the lockdown Mpumalanga has recorded a total of 730 gender based violence cases.

Speaking in Mbombela on Friday during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the province to check on the province’s response to COVID-19, Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane said besides the coronavirus the country is faced with the pandemic of gender based violence against women inflicted by men.

“Your Excellency, we are equally concerned about another pandemic that is afflicting the women of this country. Not a day goes by without us hearing horrific stories of violent and brutal crimes perpetrated by men against women," she said.

In Mpumalanga alone, we have recorded a total of 730 GBV cases lodged since the commencement of the lockdown. These are unacceptable figures and indicate that a war is being waged against women by men in this country.” said Mtshweni-Tsipane.

Mtshweni-Tsipane also said the province of Mpumalanga has already prepared mass graves as per the projection of at least 10-48 deaths per day.

“The gird pillar, or the post COVID-19 aftermath (post surge) talks to the management of human remains of those who have succumbed to COVID-19 with dignity."

"Preliminary projections estimate 10-48 deaths per day in the province by mid-July 2020. To date the province has a total of 347 mortuaries and 33 crematoria in both the private and public sectors,” said Mtshweni-Tsipane.

The province is has a total of 1478 cases of coronavirus, with 523 recoveries and seven deaths.

Ramaphosa who was accompanied by minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, health minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize, basic education minister, Angie Motshekga and minister of Justice and correctional services, Ronald Lamola is expected to meet with the provincial COVID-19 command council and visit Cyril Clarke high school as well as the Rob Ferreira hospital.