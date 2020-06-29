Public barred from Thoriso Themane's murder trial

The public will not hear first-hand how Thoriso Themane died.

This comes after it was announced on Monday that the murder trial would take place behind closed doors.

“Due to the involvement of minor accused persons, the trial is to be heard in camera,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

The nine children and two adults implicated in Themane’s death appeared in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Monday. Their case was postponed.

“The legal representatives of accused six and seven requested the state to furnish certain information,” said Malabi-Dzhangi, explaining the reason for the postponement.

The matter will return to court on July 6.

Themane, a 28-year-old man from Flora Park, was badly assaulted and left for dead in February 2019.

Two videos of the horrific assault were filmed, allegedly by the perpetrators of the crime, and then shared on social media.