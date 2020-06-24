More grades expected to start going to school

Just as the country is battling with a number of Covid-19 positive cases at schools, the department of basic education has announced that more grades are expected to return to school on July 6.

This was issued in the new directions gazetted for the basic education sector. The directions were signed by minister Angie Motshekga and issued in the government gazette for implementation in the sector.

Pre grade R, Grade R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 , 11 and schools of skills years 2 and 3 , schools for learners with severe intellectual disabilities (grades R, 1, 2,3 and final year), schools with learners with severe and profound intellectual disabilities and schools with autistic learners the junior group below 13 years and final year above 18 years are expected to be at school on July 6.