Northern Cape closes 6 schools after Covid-19 positive tests

"We are monitoring the situation very closely and ensuring that all systems are in place at schools. Although six schools have been affected thus far, we must indicate that it is not a breakout of Covid-19 infections, but rather individual cases that were reported," Van der Merwe said.

He said some of the six schools had received the results of contact traces, which came back negative.

"We are preparing these schools to reopen. Once a positive case is reported, the department immediately disinfects the school. We will further determine whether staff or learners at the affected schools will require psycho-social support and assist in this regard," Van der Merwe said.

He said the department was taking all precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in schools, thus the closure of these schools was in relation to standard operating procedures.

Meanwhile, the North West has reported 62 cases of Covid-19 in schools.

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemelo said Covid-19 cases in the province had increased by 30.

"To date 14 schools have been shut down in the province and will re-open after they have been disinfected and decontaminated in accordance to the department of health's recommendations."