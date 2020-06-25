Parents trying to enrol their children for admission to Gauteng government schools next year are markedly less anxious after the education department removed a glitch on its online system.

The online applications were opened at 8am on Thursday but the one-time password (OTP) feature caused frustration and delays for early applicants.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi acted swiftly on the complaints‚ suspending the OTP feature.

“There was a delay in address validation‚ due to high volumes of applications. Please note the OTP was introduced as an added security feature‚ and unfortunately we experienced challenges and that feature was overwritten‚ so is cancelled. No OTP‚” he said.

“We sincerely apologise to parents who were inconvenienced in the first hour of opening the system‚” Lesufi said.

The department said that around 10.15am‚ about 68‚000 successful applications were recorded on their system.