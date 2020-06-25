Crucial vote over SAA business rescue plan postponed for three weeks

Speaking afterwards, SA Airlink CEO Rodger Foster said it was an “equitable outcome”.

“We want the process to follow due process. All we want is for the correct processes and procedures to be followed and for fairness and equality to prevail,” he said.

Leading up to SA Airlink’s proposal, Foster said they had found the business rescue practitioners had a “high handed approach” and that they were not compliant with the Companies Act.

“We [SA Airlink] had questions, other creditors had questions and they simply fobbed all those questions off.”

He said the business rescue practitioners were also supposed to give creditors a “schedule of voting interests”, but this was only delivered on Wednesday night at 9pm.

“We said to them, 'Shouldn’t this creditors meeting be adjourned? You [the BRPs] apply yourselves to the questions and answer the questions and then we can give proper consideration to a vote because, otherwise you’re voting on vagueness.'

“How do you vote on unanswered questions? Some of the commercial parameters around this business rescue plan were implausible. We asked them to justify how they got to these numbers and they simply said they couldn’t because of business confidentiality, but it can’t be because it’s a business rescue plan they’re asking everyone to vote on.”

The business rescue practitioners said they communicated in the creditors' meeting “that all the affected parties were consulted numerous times on the plan”.

“Airlink was communicated with via meetings with the creditors committee and their responses sent to the creditors committee in writing. The questions from the creditors committee were exactly the same as the ones posed by Airlink in court papers. Obviously, the BRPs did not respond to the commercially sensitive information as Airlink is a competitor of SAA," they said.