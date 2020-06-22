Department to oppose bid to place SAA under provisional liquidation

The department of public enterprises says it will oppose a court application to have SA Airways placed under provisional liquidation.

The department said it was notified of a court application by SA Airlink aimed at interdicting the business rescue practitioners of SAA from convening a creditors' meeting to vote on a business rescue plan for SAA.

The application by SA Airlink also seeks to have SAA placed under provisional liquidation.

SAA was placed in business rescue on December 6 last year.

The business rescue practitioners have scheduled a creditors' meeting for Thursday to vote on the business rescue plan.

“The department is also aware of plans by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SAA Cabin Crew Association (SAACCA) to interdict the creditors' meeting through the courts.”

The department said it has not been cited as a respondent in the SA Airlink application.

“However, as the shareholder representative, the DPE will approach the courts seeking to intervene with the intention to oppose the application by SA Airlink.

“The DPE will also oppose SA Airlink's application that SAA be placed under provisional liquidation,” the department said.