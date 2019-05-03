ANC pair reinstate themselves after suspension

Two senior ANC officials in Limpopo - deputy provincial chairperson Florence Radzilani and provincial treasurer Danny Msiza - have reinstated themselves after they were forced to step aside by the ruling party's national working committee over the VBS scandal.

The party had adopted its integrity committee's report which recommended that both officials step aside after they were implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank's collapse.

This was after Advocate Terry Motau released a report titled "The Great Bank Heist" which detailed how R1.8bn was brazenly stolen from the mutual bank.

But now both Msiza and Radzilani have written letters to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, stating their intention to return to their positions five months after they were forced out.

In his letter to Magashule, Msiza said it's a matter of public knowledge that he took Motau's report on review.

He said in the past five months he hadn't received any communication from either the integrity commission or the ANC leadership.

"I equally have not been lawfully charged in any court of law nor has the disciplinary committee of the ANC preferred charges against me," Msiza wrote.

"Accordingly, in line with the democratic mandate and responsibility bestowed on me by the membership of the ANC in Limpopo at our 9th provincial conference, I will resume my solemn and constitutional responsibilities as provincial treasurer on 1st May 2019.