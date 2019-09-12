South Africa

ANC in Limpopo postpones this weekend's provincial general council

By Peter Ramothwala - 12 September 2019 - 20:10
An ANC provincial meeting which was, among other things, meant to discuss the reinstatement of treasurer Florence Radzilani, has been postponed.
The ANC in Limpopo  has abruptly  postponed its provincial general council (PGC)  scheduled for this weekend, citing logistic problems.

The PGC which meets at least once a year and has decision-making powers between conferences was to be held  in Bolivia Lodge, Polokwane, where some of ANC regions were expected  to demand the reinstatement of treasurer Danny Msiza and deputy chairwoman Florence Radzilani.

In December, the party's national working committee asked Msiza and Radzilani to step aside from the party's activities after they were mentioned in advocate Terry Motau’s forensic report on the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.

ANC provincial executive committee spokesperson Donald Selamolela told Sowetan that the PGC was postponed due to logistic problems.

“We realised experiencing problems in relation to logistics. The next date will be communicated,” he said.

A PEC member who wished to remain anonymous said after a thorough assessment they found the state of readiness was poor and the party has some outstanding organisational issues.

“Some of the branches are not ready and we resolved that we should structure six weeks to resolve these issues,” said the member.

Sowetan has learnt that some members  of the Peter Mokaba region who marched to Luthuli House, the ANC headquarters, on Monday to demand the reinstatement of Msiza and Radzilani were yesterday planning to march to the party's provincial headquarters.

Several police nyalas and vans as well as a contingent of officers gathered at Mohlala House  to guard the marchers while the PEC meeting was in progress.

Selamolela said he didn't know what the police were doing at the party's provincial headquarters in Polokwane.

However, police spokesperson Brig Mojapelo confirmed that they were expecting to monitor disgruntled members of the ANC outside Mohlala House.

“They said they were marching for the reinstatement of some leaders,” he said.

According to a member of the Peter Mokaba region, they are demanding the reinstatement of Msiza and Radzilani because they were not given any platform to clear their names.

“We want  the ANC to be consistent with its decision and put aside everyone flagged down by the integrity committee commission or bring back our leaders. Even if they can postpone the PGC we will raise this issue until those two are back to serve the organisation as they were elected by the branches,” he said.

