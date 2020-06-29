'We can't allow lawlessness' - Mbalula warns taxi industry

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has warned the taxi industry to refrain from breaking the lockdown regulations as the government considers its demands.

Mbalula was addressing the media on Monday where he stated that the government will not contend with lawlessness while he was lobbying the National Covid-19 Command Council (NCCC) to allow taxis to ferry full loads of passengers.

“My plea to the taxi industry is that let us not promise war everytime we differ about something. We appreciate the difficulty faced by the industry and it has set us on a collision course we don't need. Everytime we differ, we should not promise [each other] war,” Mbalula said.

“You can't dare the state and say we will show you our muscle, we will fill the streets and render the country ungovernable.” He said he was ready to listen to the taxi industry’s grievances, but his decisions would be guided by the NCCC.

Mbalula warned that the state would need to take action against those who deliberately transgressed on the lockdown regulations.