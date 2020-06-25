Perfect opportunity to change transport for the better

It is also an apposite time to reimagine the entire transport system, from ferrying food, to getting people where they want to go.

The Covid-19 pandemic is set to thrust between 70-million and 100-million people across the world deeper into poverty, according to World Bank projections. The transport sector is a vital cog in the wheel of social support, from public transport subsidies, to keeping a lid on the rising price of food and essential goods through import and export legislation so their transport goes ahead smoothly and safely.

In SA we have a vivid practical example of the impact the pandemic is having on the public transport sector, and the poor, who already spend up to 40% of personal income on moving about. Taxi owners are also struggling.

Now is the time, particularly in the region, to focus more on human needs as opposed to keeping our eyes only on the bottom line. It is also an opportunity to "think green" to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to end poverty, improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth, all while also tackling climate change. The deadline is a decade away - 2030.

One of the most effective ways of improving the lives of economically vulnerable people in sub-Saharan Africa - and everyone else, too - is to invest in improved road infrastructure.

There is also a need to support smaller transport operators, to protect competition, and, in SA, to consider a more innovative and widely acceptable model for subsidising public transport.

The Covid-19 pandemic is the greatest crisis humanity has faced since World War II. The aftermath of that war dramatically changed society across the world, including transport. Now is another time to adapt - this time for the betterment of society and the planet.

*Hendricks is president of the SA Road Federation and transport client director for Aurecon (Africa)