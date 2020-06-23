Taxis back on the roads today, says Santaco chairman

Taxi bosses in Pretoria say they will abandon their protest over Covid-19 relief funds provided government allows them to load at full capacity and travel across provinces.

Yesterday's protest in Gauteng turned violent with police using rubber bullets to disperse protesting taxi operators who had blockaded roads. Soldiers were deployed to some hot spots. Taxi operators were seen in some areas stopping motorists and harassing people asking for lifts to get to work.

The taxi industry is rejecting transport minister Fikile Mbalula's R1.13bn in relief funds payment. Minibus taxi bosses are unhappy that the money will be shared with e-hailing services and metered taxis. The protest saw thousands of passengers left stranded after South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the province embarked on a shutdown, complaining that the R5,000 per taxi was not enough. They demanded R20,000 per taxi instead.

Yesterday, chairperson of Santaco in Gauteng, Johannes Mkhonza, would not be drawn into what would happen if things did not go their way.

He said the strike was scheduled just for a day.

"Tomorrow, things will go back to normal. We will wait for the minister of transport to give us feedback on the issues such as operating at 100% capacity and the reopening of inter-provincial travel. We can only make a decision after receiving that feedback," he said.

Mbalula's engagement with taxi owners in Soshanguve, Pretoria, ended in chaos. Taxi drivers and owners complained about their vehicles being repossessed by banks. They also asked Mbalula why rubber bullets were earlier fired on them while they were "protesting peacefully".