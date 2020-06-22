Government cannot offer more than R1bn relief to taxi industry: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the government is not able to provide more than the R1bn relief it is offering the taxi industry.

On Monday, commuters were left stranded across Gauteng when the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) took to the streets in protest over the relief.

Roads were barricaded and a bus was hijacked as Santaco demanded R20,000 per vehicle.

Speaking during a media briefing in Soshanguve, east of Pretoria, Mbalula said the strike was “counterproductive”.

“There is no one who is going to win out of this. If we calculate the loss that the taxi industry has incurred as a result of the shutdown, it goes to billions,” he said.