Business as usual at ranks as taxis operate at full capacity

It is back to business at the Germiston taxi rank on Monday as operation are back to normal following an announcement by associations.

At the taxi rank in Ekurhuleni, queue marshals packed the taxis into full load capacity in line with the South African National Taxi Council announcement made yesterday.

Commuters simply boarded taxis without any complaints as they departed to different destinations in Gauteng in full load capacity. Taxis have been operating at 70% capacity as part of government interventions to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19.

Some taxi associations, however, started operating at full capacity last week as they felt they had incurred too many losses during the national lockdown.

At the Germiston rank, commuters heading to other provinces, braved the cold and started boarding taxis.

One taxi to Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, had just three passengers with their bags. The commuters told Sowetan that they do not believe police could give them problems on their journey.