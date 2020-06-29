'Whatever happens, happens', say passengers travelling to other provinces in taxis

“Whatever happens on our way, happens.”

This is the view of commuters who have boarded taxis from Johannesburg to other provinces as the industry begins travel without the government’s approval.

Wanderers taxi rank in the Johannesburg inner city was a buzz of activity on Monday morning as commuters seized the opportunity to travel to other provinces following the industry’s announcement. One of the commuters was Themba Zwane, who boarded a taxi to Pinetown, Durban.

Zwane is returning to work after working from home online.

“Whatever happens on our journey will happen. We will just see what will happen on the other side,” Zwane said.

Another commuter, Siyanda Mvelase, who was also returning to work in White River in Mpumalanga echoed the same sentiments.

“I came with my brother on Saturday, now I have to return to work. I absolutely have no choice, but to leave Gauteng. If police stop us, they will have to speak to the driver,” Mvelase said.

Other passengers also shared the same view.