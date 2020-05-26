Lindiwe Sisulu defends appointing former minister as new adviser

The move comes against the backdrop of Sisulu's other controversial appointments to her advisory committee, including another former intelligence chief Mo Shaik.

The appointments have also previously been criticised by insiders within the department, who argued that Sisulu was underutilising technical experts permanently in the employ of water and sanitation while relying on outsiders.

Sisulu, who is also responsible for the human settlements portfolio, has also been previously criticised for appointing former minister Bathabile Dlamini as chairperson of the Social Housing Regulatory Authority interim board.

But Sisulu on Tuesday defended the appointment of Shabangu, who quit parliament last year after failing to make it into President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet following the 2019 general election.

Sisulu told MPs that Shabangu was far more experienced in issues of governance than most MPs from the official opposition party.

"Susan Shabangu has more experience, more understanding of politics, more understanding of government than you could ever have. Susan Shabangu has been part of this government from 1994, she became a minister in 1998," she said.

"Before that she was a secretary-general of a trade union. She's a trade union activist by profession, she's a gender activist by profession and she's served this government in various capacities.

"She has the necessary experience and this why I took her.