Moriarty to contest Zille for position of DA chairperson
The DA’s Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty will contest Helen Zille for the position of federal council chairperson at the party’s elective congress in October.
This is contained in an internal letter by Moriarty to DA leaders which SowetanLIVE has seen. Moriarty said he believes he qualified for the position given his 31 years illustrious political track record of success in the positions he’s held.
“I am standing because I believe I am the best candidate,” Moriarty said. “The position of chairperson of the federal council is a role that requires a pragmatist. The incumbent must support the party leader, and the party as a whole, to reach its objectives.”
Moriarty is the first DA leader to contest Zille for the position which she has indicated she would seek re-election for. Zille, currently facing an internal investigation for her recent tweets, made a dramatic return to power last year when 155 party leaders voted her into the position of chairperson of the federal council.
She will, a year into that position, again have to convince party leaders that she is still suitable for one of the most powerful posts in the DA. This takes place as Zille is facing the music from within the party for her “insensitive” comments about apartheid after she tweeted that “there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid”.
Moriarty said that he believes anyone holding the position of federal council chairperson must “bring stability, not controversy” in what can be seen as a direct jab at Zille.
“The vision of the federal executive is that the DA should be the core of a realigned majority by 2024 to achieve an open opportunity society for SA.
“This is a bold vision, which the country desperately needs. I believe in this vision with my heart and soul and I am committed to it daily,” Moriarty said.
