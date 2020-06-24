DA leaders distance themselves from Zille's tweet on racist laws

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has sought to distance himself and the party from Helen Zille’s controversial tweet claiming there are some laws in democratic South Africa that are worse than those under apartheid.

Zille, who currently serves as the DA’s federal chairperson, raised eyebrows this week when she claimed that “there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid”.

Steenhuisen on Tuesday night told SowetanLIVE that he does not agree with Zille.

“Helen made the comment that there are more racist laws now than there were under apartheid. This is not true, and I can’t see any evidence for it,” he said.

According to the interim leader, he spoke to Zille following which the tweet will be checked to see if it was in line with party regulations.