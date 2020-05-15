'A government drunk on power': Zille on Disaster Management Act provisions

The DA believes the Disaster Management Act used to enforce the lockdown and its regulations is unconstitutional and has allowed government to effectively run a dictatorship.

The party’s federal chair Helen Zille said on Friday the act allowed government to run a dictatorship without having to consult MPs about the regulations put in place.

Speaking on the party's Coronacast Facebook channel, Zille said the act had given Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma “absolute power to make a new set of laws, fundamentally changing people’s lives without going back to parliament once, without being transparent about data and without giving reasons for the decisions she has made".