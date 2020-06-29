School defects pose danger to teachers, pupils.

Teachers at Eqinisweni Secondary School outside Tembisa, north of Johannesburg, have downed tools, complaining about structural defects at their school which pose a danger to their lives.

The teachers complained that even though a report from the engineers sent by the Gauteng department of education showed the school in Ivory Park had problems, the district director still wanted them to continue with classes.

The engineers' report followed the collapse of one of the classrooms during the first week of the national lockdown.

Teachers who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity said the conditions at the school did not allow them to continue teaching.

"Some of the walls are no longer holding, as a result they are shaky. The report from the engineers who came to inspect the school shows clearly that the disaster can happen any time. The department is not serious about our safety, we are worried about our learners... We are not going to be killed by coronavirus but by the building that will fall on us," said one of the teachers.