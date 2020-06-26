South Africa

DA appoints CEO who is 'passionate about freedom and diversity'

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 26 June 2020 - 15:44
The DA has appointed Simon Dickinson as its new CEO.
The DA has appointed a new CEO, the party announced on Friday.

“I am pleased to announce that the federal executive approved the appointment of Mr Simon Dickinson as the party’s new CEO,” said DA federal chairperson Helen Zille.

His appointment comes after former CEO Paul Boughey resigned in October last year.

According to Zille, Dickinson has more than 20 years' experience in management and a track record of “improved” operational performance, “as well as high company growth within the business services sector — particularly health care and technology”.

“He has a post graduate diploma and master’s degree in business administration (MBA) and has attended various executive development courses. He is passionate about a SA built on freedom, fairness, opportunity, and diversity for all,” said Zille.

Dickinson will assume his new position on  July 6.

