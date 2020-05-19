Helen Zille slated for comparing lockdown with Nongqawuse and the great cattle-killing

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has come under fire for comparing lockdown consequences to the Xhosa cattle-killing movement which took place in 1856 in the Eastern Cape.

In her criticism of Nkosana Dlamini-Zuma, Zille said the consequences of the lockdown, should it not be lifted soon, would be worse than the tragedy of Nongqawuse and the great cattle killing.

She also accused Dlamini-Zuma of using the lockdown regulations for what she said was “control and authority”, exercising power “for power's sake”.

Zille said some of the lockdown measures were irrational and that “unaccountable ministers” were governing many aspects of citizens' lives with the 40 new regulations.

“When we can leave our homes and for what purpose, whether we can visit family members, what we may buy and wear — without recourse,” she said. “There is no rational connection between many of the measures taken and the importance of curbing infections. It is power being exercised for power's sake, and the state of disaster can be renewed repeatedly while our economy disintegrates.”