Oxygen demand surges in Gauteng as Covid-19 cases rise

A total of 1,332 people were currently in both public and private hospitals.

“As more Covid-19 cases are reported, the number of admissions and bed occupancy rate for critical patients has increased which put more pressure on ventilators, oxygen points and oxygen supplies.”

The department has done the following to try to deal with this:

Strengthen referrals to isolation and quarantine sites

Open up more isolation and quarantine sites to meet increasing demand

Continue with procurement of ventilators and other equipment

Ensure availability of oxygen supply and oxygen points in the wards

The most affected area in Gauteng is Johannesburg with 16,712 cases and 84 deaths. followed by Ekurhuleni with 7,196 cases and 33 deaths, then Tshwane (5,381 cases and 21 deaths), Sedibeng (1,207 cases and 16 deaths), and the West Rand (2,247 and 12 deaths).