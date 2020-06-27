UIF’s Covid-19 relief fund has paid out R24 billion to date

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Covid-19 relief benefit has paid out more than R24bn, which has benefited almost 40-million laid off employees, deputy employment and labour minister Boitumelo Moloi told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts on Friday.

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping said those paid were employees who had been registered on the system by their employers.

Applications were processed and paid between 24 and 48 hours, if all the information required was submitted. Employers then had 48 hours to pay employees.